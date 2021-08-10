Annie Malone Children & Family Services was recently awarded a $2.7 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
“This grant will fund a substance abuse intensive outpatient program for local youth and their families. This is important work, and we're ready to provide the community with yet another critical service, said Sara Lahman, Annie Malone CEO.
The Annie Malone grant is part of $13.3 million in first-year funding between two grant programs that support direct treatment services for people with substance use disorders and wraparound supports for their loved ones.
“[Our agency] understands a person’s substance use disorder often affects their family, and that person’s recovery effort does not occur in a vacuum,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, SAMHSA assistant secretary for mental health and substance use.
“These two grant programs fund treatment services for people grappling with substance use and provide needed wraparound supports in areas that, if left unaddressed, can impede attempts at recovery.”
The “Pregnant and Postpartum Women” program supports family-based services for pregnant and postpartum women with substance use disorders, emphasizing treatment of opioid use disorders. It will help state substance abuse agencies provide services in nonresidential-based settings.
The “Youth and Family Tree” program supports comprehensive treatment, early intervention and recovery support services for adolescents (12 to 18 years old) and transitional-aged young people (16 to 25) who have substance use disorders and/or co-occurring substance use and mental disorders, and their families/primary caregivers.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It is charged with improving the quality and availability of treatment and rehabilitative services in order to reduce illness, death, disability and the cost to society resulting from substance abuse and mental illnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.