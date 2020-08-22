All Homecoming activities at Lincoln University have been cancelled. Scheduled for October, the football game and all related activities are being cancelled in response to the spread of COVID-19 and the need for social distancing. The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA), that governs collegiate sports activities, has suspended all fall sports.
Announcement: Lincoln University cancels homecoming
- The St. Louis American
