Lincoln U cancel homecoming

All Homecoming activities at Lincoln University have been cancelled. Scheduled for October, the football game and all related activities are being cancelled in response to the spread of COVID-19 and the need for social distancing. The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA), that governs collegiate sports activities, has suspended all fall sports.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.