Antigone Chambers Reed is the 2020 Jamala Rogers Young Visionary, a project of the Youth Council for Positive Development. The $2000 scholarship can be used towards college or trade school tuition, a community impact program or to participate in a training opportunity that advances a deeper understanding of social justice. This is the first year that a community impact program was selected.
Reed’s proposed project, Writing Through Trauma, impressed the Young Visionary selection committee with its understanding about trauma in our community. The project will give participants a safe space to process, heal, and share their lived experiences of violence through learning writing skills.
The high school student is a poet, writer, actor, and human rights activist. She was named a Youth Poetry Ambassador by UrbArts STL and is active with StoryStitchers, a local youth organization that uses spoken word to promote its anti-violence messaging. She is an actor with the Bread and Roses Workers Theater and a member of the GoodJourney Leadership Academy.
The annual Jamala Rogers Young Visionary Award recognizes young adults who are working for social justice and making a difference in their community. The award is named after Jamala Rogers, a community leader who has inspired thousands of young people to use their time, talents and skills to uplift their communities in meaningful ways.
Contributions to the Youth Council for Positive Development are welcome and tax-deductible. They can be made at www.positiveyouthdev.com or mailed to P.O. Box 5277, St. Louis, MO 63115.
