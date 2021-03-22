Apollo Carey, a member of St. Louis-based law firm Lewis Rice, was recently selected for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity 2021 Fellows Program. It is for mid-career attorneys with at least eight years of practice experience and a proven commitment to diversity and inclusion. The goal of the program is to provide Fellows with development opportunities and leadership training.
Apollo Carey chosen for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity program
