Apollo Carey

Apollo Carey

 Photo by Westrich

Apollo Carey, a member of St. Louis-based law firm Lewis Rice, was recently selected for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity 2021 Fellows Program. It is for mid-career attorneys with at least eight years of practice experience and a proven commitment to diversity and inclusion. The goal of the program is to provide Fellows with development opportunities and leadership training.

