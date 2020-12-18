The Missouri Court of Appeals has sided with St. Louis County in a lawsuit challenging the County’s restrictions against indoor dining. The County’s indoor dining protocols were designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, while still allowing restaurants to serve customers through outdoor, carry-out, curbside or delivery services.
The Circuit Court in Clayton ruled recently for the county, leaving the protocols in place. On Friday, Dec.11, the Missouri Court of Appeals agreed and allowed St. Louis County to continue enforcing the restrictions against indoor dining.
Almost all restaurants in St. Louis County are following the restrictions that were designed to protect customers and the public from the virus, also known as COVID-19. Several of the nearly 5,000 restaurants in St. Louis County filed a lawsuit challenging the indoor dining protocols.
“St. Louis County’s indoor dining protocols are based on the latest scientific research and expert advice from the Pandemic Task Force and public health professionals,” St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said in a statement released Friday.. “And they are holding back the spread of COVID-19 throughout the county.
“We will continue working to limit the pandemic’s spread so we can get back to normal as quickly as possible. We will continue our open and respectful conversations with the restaurant community so that indoor dining can reopen when it is safe.”
This is the sixth court to rule in favor of the County’s public health orders since the beginning of Appeals Court rules for St. Louis County, against indoor diningthe pandemic in the spring of 2020.
