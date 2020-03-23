Ameren Missouri has created a new energy assistance program in partnership with United Way of Greater St. Louis to offer $500,000 in income relief energy assistance funds for its electric and gas customers across Missouri who are experiencing a hardship with reduced hours or a job layoff because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Ameren Missouri is also increasing its commitment to Heatupmissouri.org and Heatupstlouis.org, under its Energy Outreach Program, for a total of $500,000 to further support existing energy assistance programs for seniors, disabled and financially challenged customers in these difficult times.
Customers can apply for energy assistance ($250 per customer account) by visiting 211helps.org/AmerenRelief if you are an Ameren Missouri customer who has been impacted by COVID-19 at your job and meet the qualifications based on household size and income (approximately $30,000 to $60,000 per year, per household).
Or by visiting Heatupmissouri.org or Heatupstlouis.org or call Heat-Up Crisis Hotline at 314-241-0001 or 314-657-1599. Funds are available for elderly and physically disabled individuals, and low-to-moderate income families; or individuals with their delinquent Ameren bills in Missouri, who may also be impacted by COVID-19, with income levels from $0 to $29,000 per year.
Ameren Missouri also recently announced that it has suspended all disconnections for non-payment and is forgiving any late payment fees for both residential and business customers who are struggling to make payments on time due to the coronavirus situation until further notice. Normal billing for customers' usage will continue as usual.
Customers having difficulty paying their bill should contact Ameren Missouri's Customer Care team, go to the Missouri payment Assistance page on AmerenMissouri.com, or investigate the various programs available. It's also very important that customers visit AmerenMissouri.com to ensure contact information, including phone and email are current should the company need to notify you.
The State of Missouri offers assistance for income-eligible customers through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program through March 31. Call 855-FSD-INFO (855-373-4636) to request an application.
The Cold Weather Rule Payment Agreement allows customers to make a down payment and then spread their remaining balance over 12 months. The deadline to receive this payment agreement option normally ends on March 31, but in response to the hardships customers may be experiencing, Ameren Missouri is extending the deadline until further notice.
For a complete list of energy assistance programs, visit AmerenMissouri.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.