The Youth Council for Positive Development has extended its deadline for the Jamala Rogers Young Visionary Award. The award serves to recognize and support young people who work for or seek to work for racial justice, equality and human rights. Award recipients are youthful visionaries responding to society’s most pressing social, political and economic issues.
Eligible applicants must use the $2,000 award for community activism initiatives like leadership training or neighborhood service projects that promote racial justice and social change. You can also use the award to enroll in a college or vocational institution by the next academic semester. Distance learning and online education are accepted. Written or video submissions are encouraged. Whether you choose to submit a written or video response, you must answer all application questions.
The deadline for the application is April 17. Applicants must be between the ages of 17-26 years old and reside in the St. Louis bi-state area. For more information, visit www.positiveyouthdev.com or call 314-367-5959.
