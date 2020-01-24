The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is now accepting low-interest energy improvement loan applications. Public K-12 schools, public colleges and universities, local governments including municipal, county, regional and international airports, public water and wastewater treatment facilities, and public and not-for-profit hospitals are eligible to compete for a total of $6 million for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects throughout the state.
The loan application period runs through April 17 for loans between $10,000 and $2 million. Loan applications will be evaluated on a competitive basis by the department’s Division of Energy. If money remains after applications have been reviewed and prioritized, consideration will be given to loans in excess of $2 million.
Loans are repaid from energy savings achieved. Loans to public schools and local governments do not count against debt limits or require a public vote or bond issuance.
For more information, visit energyloan.mo.gov or contact the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Energy at 573-751-2254 or toll-free at 855-522-2796.
