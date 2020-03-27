All Missouri municipal elections previously scheduled for April 7 are postponed to June 2, Governor Mike Parson ordered after declaring a state of emergency in response to COVID-19 and a request from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
Ballots already printed for the April 7 election may be used at the postponed date of June 2. Voters who have attained the age of 18 by April 7 will be allowed to cast a ballot. The closing date to register to vote in this election remains March 11. The deadline for filing as a write-in candidate for office remains March 27 at 5 p.m.
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot shall be May 20. In-person absentee ballots may be cast until 5 p.m. on June 1. Military and overseas voters must request a ballot from an election authority by 5 p.m. on May 29, and the deadline for local election authorities to make ballots available to such voters is April 18. Military and overseas ballots must be received by the election authority by June 5.
