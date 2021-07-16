Area Resources for Community and Human Services (ARCHS) has given $450,00 in funding to provide summer enrichment programs for more than 740 youths at 22 St. Louis area locations managed by 10 area youth development organizations.
They include Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, Gene Slay’s Girls & Boys Club, Midtown Community Services, Northside Youth & Senior Service Center, Provident Behavioral Health, Unleashing Potential, SPROG/Horizons, Stray Dog Theatre/Arts in Mind, Wesley House Association and Youth & Family Center.
ARCHS is also partnering with HealthWorks! Museum (a traveling health/wellness exhibit,) Operation CEO (an entrepreneurship program), and Mentors in Motion (a math and music mentorship program) to further enhance summer programs.
The programs will address learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic with a focus on academic support/enrichment, social and life skills, health and recreation, character development and parent and family involvement. A daily nutritious meal or snack will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.