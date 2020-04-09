School buildings closed

St. Louis County Schools, St. Louis City Public Schools and St. Louis Charter Schools announced today that their buildings will remain closed through the end of this school year, although learning and support services will continue through each district's last day of school.

  “This decision was extremely difficult, but it is imperative that we take bold measures to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and help save lives in our community,” A joint statement signed by several area districts read. “This decision follows recommendations from local health departments and is in collaboration with government officials. We will continue to follow their guidance as we make decisions on end of year events in the best interest of the health and safety of our students, staff, and communities. All school districts listed below are included in this extended school closure. Individual school districts will be in contact with their communities to provide additional information.”

The announcement came just after Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered all public, private and charter schools to remain closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year.

“While our school buildings are closed, our commitment to continue providing support for our students, staff, families, and community remains unwavering,” the statement from the districts read.

 State education officials said that remote learning should take place until the school year ends and Parson said that districts can also continue doing outreach to their communities, including providing lunch programs to many students.

The statement announcing building closures for area schools was signed by the following districts:

 

Affton School District

Bayless School District

Brentwood School District

School District of Clayton

Ferguson-Florissant School District

Hancock Place School District

Hazelwood School District

Jennings School District

Kirkwood School District

Ladue School District

Lindbergh Schools

Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District

Mehlville School District

Normandy School District

Parkway School District

Pattonville School District

Ritenour School District

Riverview Gardens School District

Rockwood School District

Special School District (SSD)

St. Louis Public Schools

University City School District

Valley Park School District

Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation

Webster Groves School District

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.