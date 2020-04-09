St. Louis County Schools, St. Louis City Public Schools and St. Louis Charter Schools announced today that their buildings will remain closed through the end of this school year, although learning and support services will continue through each district's last day of school.
“This decision was extremely difficult, but it is imperative that we take bold measures to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and help save lives in our community,” A joint statement signed by several area districts read. “This decision follows recommendations from local health departments and is in collaboration with government officials. We will continue to follow their guidance as we make decisions on end of year events in the best interest of the health and safety of our students, staff, and communities. All school districts listed below are included in this extended school closure. Individual school districts will be in contact with their communities to provide additional information.”
The announcement came just after Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered all public, private and charter schools to remain closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year.
“While our school buildings are closed, our commitment to continue providing support for our students, staff, families, and community remains unwavering,” the statement from the districts read.
State education officials said that remote learning should take place until the school year ends and Parson said that districts can also continue doing outreach to their communities, including providing lunch programs to many students.
The statement announcing building closures for area schools was signed by the following districts:
Affton School District
Bayless School District
Brentwood School District
School District of Clayton
Ferguson-Florissant School District
Hancock Place School District
Hazelwood School District
Jennings School District
Kirkwood School District
Ladue School District
Lindbergh Schools
Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District
Mehlville School District
Normandy School District
Parkway School District
Pattonville School District
Ritenour School District
Riverview Gardens School District
Rockwood School District
Special School District (SSD)
St. Louis Public Schools
University City School District
Valley Park School District
Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation
Webster Groves School District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.