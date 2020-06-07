A suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the case of retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Captain David Dorn, who was fatally shot during a looting incident at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry on June 2.
Stephan Cannon, age 24, has been charged with Murder 1st, Robbery 1st, Burglary 1st, 3 counts of Armed Criminal Action, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
During the homicide investigation, surveillance footage from the business where the incident occurred and other surrounding businesses in the area was used to identify the suspect.
“Based upon the diligent work of the police department, collaboration with the Circuit Attorney’s Office, and the cooperation from the outraged community, we have issued charges for the tragic murder of former Captain David Dorn,” The St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner said in a statement.
Cannon was taken into custody on Sunday and is being held without bond.
