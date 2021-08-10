“Seven years on, I’m mad that I’m still here,” said Cathy “Mama Cat” Daniels, a Ferguson protest veteran recognized as a mother and chef of the movement. She was standing outside of the Ferguson Police Department as protesters blocked off the street on the evening of the seven-year anniversary of Michael Brown’s death.
“I’m mad that I’m still here,” Daniels repeated, “But I’m honored that I can stand in solidarity with the rest of the Ferguson frontline, [and] people who came since Ferguson.”
As Daniels put it, there were a lot of vets present at that night’s protest, many of them sitting together in lawn chairs catching up in an ‘elder’s corner’ as younger protesters blocked the street and shouted the same chants that had been used seven years before.
But there were some absences, too — members of the community that sprung up around the Ferguson uprising that have since died. Bassem Masri, Palestinian livestreamer who Cori Bush called a ‘warrior.’ Debra Jean “the mail lady” Kennedy, a 59 year old woman who was known for her talent for creatively taunting the police and for her fierce love for the unhoused people she spent her time caring for. Darren Seals and Danye Jones, young men who died too soon.
“We’re here to honor Mike Brown’s memory, and all the other young people that were taken from us by law enforcement and vigilantes and that type,” Daniels said. “But I just hate that we still live in a world where there’s so much hatred that we still have to take to the street, that we still have to fight back. Like what do we do?”
Protesters blocked West Florissant for about two hours, upsetting some drivers. One woman got out of her car to shout “Mike Brown had a bad name!” before driving away. Another emerged from her vehicle in a hot pink bonnet threatening to hit a protester with a brick before backing her car up and leaving.
The police officers themselves were barely visible, only emerging from behind the several layers of extra fencing around the police department building when protesters tried to remove some of that fencing.
Daniels said that she hopes younger activists heed the lessons of those who began this movement the better part of a decade ago.
“I want them to take the lessons, take the lessons that was given to you, and hold onto them. Add your own spin to it, but until you know where you come from, you don’t know where you’re going.”
The youngest people at the protest were children, and they were occupied. Either sitting and eating with their elders, or staring up at the blow-up screen someone assembled in the parking lot, which played scenes from the 2014 protests bigger than life-size, looming over them.
