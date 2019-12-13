Audition registration is now open for The Muny’s 2020 Season. The Muny and Telsey + Company, its official casting partner, are searching for both union and non-union performers who are strong dancers who sing and strong singers who move well. The Muny strives to seek a balance between local St. Louis talent, degree-seeking students from the top-ranking performing arts programs nationwide, emerging young artists and Broadway performers.
The audition dates are: Jan. 9-10 (Equity Principal Auditions – Chicago), Jan. 27 (St. Louis Resident Non-Equity Open Call), Jan. 29 (St. Louis Resident Equity Call), Feb. 1-2 (Equity Chorus Call Singers and Dancer Open Call – St. Louis), Feb. 8-9 (Muny Kids) and Feb. 18-20 (Muny Teens). Times and callbacks vary depending on the audition.
These dates also include Muny Kid and Teen auditions. To register and for more information, visit muny.org/auditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.