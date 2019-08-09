Registration artists for Open Studios STL 2019 is open until Sunday, August 18 at 11:59 p.m. The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis (CAM) partners with artists, galleries, alternative spaces, arts organizations, and universities in St. Louis city and county to make their studios accessible to the public for one weekend, October 19–20.
Locations west of Grand Boulevard will be open to the public on Saturday, October 19, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; locations east of Grand Boulevard will be open to the public on Sunday, October 20, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
To be eligible, artists must maintain working studios or spaces in the City of St. Louis or
St. Louis County. Artists actively working in galleries, co-working spaces, university campuses, residency programs, and other alternative spaces are eligible to participate.
There is no fee to register and participate. Interested artists may visit camstl.org/openstudios for submission guidelines and further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.