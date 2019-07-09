There is an August 1 deadline to apply rainscaping grants from the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District.
Approved landowners residing within the designated Program Area will be reimbursed up to $4,000 for installing rainscaping features on their property, which helps the environment by reducing the amount of stormwater entering the sewer system.
Using simple techniques, rainscaping collects and filters rainwater where it falls instead of transporting it somewhere else. Lowering the amount of stormwater runoff entering the sewer system helps improves the water quality and ecological balance of area creeks, streams, and rivers by reducing sewer overflows. It also reduces stormwater pollution, which occurs as runoff flows toward the street, absorbing pet waste, pesticides, and other contaminants before it enters the sewer system that transports it to streams and lakes, often without treatment.
For homeowners, rainscaping has the added benefit of minimizing basement backups, helping to resolve yard ponding, and supporting biodiversity by creating a habitat for a wide variety of garden life.
Only landowners residing within the Grant Program Area are eligible to apply; see the searchable map at https://tinyurl.com/rainscaping-are. Applicants are required to attend a Landowner Orientation Session within the current (2019-2020) or previous (2018-2019) program round. Advance registration is required.
For more information, visit www.ProjectClearSTL.org/SmallGrants or call 314-577-0202.
