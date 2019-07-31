The Monsanto Family YMCA, the St. Louis Treasurer’s Office of Financial Empowerment, College Kids, and Operation HOPE will host a Back-to-School Jam 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, August 3 at the Monsanto Family YMCA, 5555 Page Blvd.
Free school supplies, college savings funds for city public and charter school students K-4, credit reports, food, and health/community resources will be available for the first 1,000 attendees.
RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/STL-school-jam.
