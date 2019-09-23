Bank of America expanded its America’s Home Grant program, a closing cost grant that is part of its national $5 billion Community Homeownership Commitment. Through this program, eligible homebuyers can receive up to $7,500 to be used toward non-recurring closing costs or, in some instances, to buy down the interest rate. The funds do not require repayment.
As part of this program, Bank of America will also expand resources to assist customers in low- and moderate-income communities by adding a staff of Community Lending officers, who specialize in providing the resources and solutions required to help individuals and families thrive through home ownership. D’Wayne Sargent Jr. and Joshua Stump have been hired in St. Louis.
