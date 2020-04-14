In a nearly 12-minute video message, former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden for president. In the message, Obama said that his former running mate is ideal for the unprecedented time for the nation.
“Joe helped me manage H1N1 and prevent the Ebola epidemic from becoming the type of pandemic we are seeing right now,” Obama said. “He helped me restore America’s standing and leadership in the world on other threats of our time, like nuclear proliferation and climate change. Joe has the character and experience to guide us through the darkest times and heal us through a long recovery.”
The video also expressed Obama’s faith in Biden to build a strong team that is committed to moving the nation forward.
“I know he’ll surround himself with good people – experts, scientists, military officials who actually know how to run the government and care about doing a good job running the government,” Obama said. “And know how to work with our allies and will always put the American people’s interests above our own.”
