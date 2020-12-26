BJC HealthCare has named a new president for its St. Charles County hospitals. Gina Calder, MPH, FACHE, will join Barnes-Jewish St. Peters and Progress West hospitals on February 8, 2021.
Calder comes from Bridgeport Hospital, a 489-bed community, teaching hospital with one urban and one suburban campus. Bridgeport Hospital is a member of Yale New Haven Health, Connecticut’s leading health care system.
Currently the hospital campus administrator and vice president of the hospital’s leadership team, Calder has held several leadership positions since joining Bridgeport hospital in 2009, including vice president of Ambulatory Services, executive director of Clinical Services, and administrative director of Geriatric Services and Patient Relations.
Calder has been recognized with several professional and leadership awards including CT State Conference of NAACP Branches, 100 Most Influential Blacks in Connecticut; The Greater Bridgeport Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc., Professional Award; Connecticut Association of Healthcare Executives, Leadership Award; and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Fairfield County Alumnae Chapter, Dorothy I. Height Community Service Award.
Calder holds a master’s degree in public health, health policy & administration and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.
BJC HealthCare serves the health care needs of urban, suburban and rural communities, primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions. BJC includes 15 hospitals and multiple health service organizations. Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children’s hospitals, BJC's nationally recognized academic hospitals, are affiliated with Washington University School of Medicine.
