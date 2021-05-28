Leaders in St. Louis County and city last Thursday took steps to ensure residents struggling to pay their mortgage or rent receive financial help.
County Executive Dr. Sam Page signed a bill that allows St. Louis County to receive a federal grant of $29.8 million for rental and utility assistance, the second such grant the county has received this year.
Similarly, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that $7.5 million in federal funding remains available to residents through a new program called “STL City ERA 1.”
“Our priorities continue to be health and safety, opportunity for all, and good government,” Page said. “We have already dedicated more than $173 million to offsetting the financial and social burdens caused by COVID-19 in St. Louis County. These additional funds will help stabilize families struggling to stay housed.”
Jones noted that the pandemic has highlighted the inequities that families and residents of St. Louis face.
“This program ensures those families can keep a roof over their head and their utilities on, and limits the devastating effects of eviction, housing insecurity, unemployment and illness and other hardships they are suffering,” Jones said.
Jones’ office confirmed that these federal funds are the first round of rental assistance under the Biden Administration — and the city anticipates additional funding within the next few months.
Her administration is also working with the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court to prioritize residents who are currently in court facing eviction. A judge extended the city of St. Louis' eviction moratorium through the end of May, but there are exceptions including commercial properties and tenants involved in criminal activity.
Beginning Thursday, city residents will qualify for funding, which is sent directly to their utility company or landlord, if they:
Are currently residing in a residential property in the city of St. Louis
Have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income
Have a demonstrated risk of housing instability or homelessness without assistance
Or another individual in the household is currently experiencing a reduction in household income
ERA 1 funds are separate from the rental assistance provided by the State of Missouri’s State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program — and residents who have recently applied for assistance through the SAFHR program are not eligible for assistance from both SAFHR and STL City ERA 1.
On April 5, St. Louis County courts began moving forward on all pending evictions — almost 600 — but just three weeks later, St. Louis County Presiding Judge Michael Burton issued an order to temporarily stop the sheriff’s office from executing residential evictions through June 30.
The court’s spokesperson confirmed that one eviction was carried out in March, and 22 were carried out through April 23 — with 12 of those evictions of properties that were currently occupied, three that were vacant and seven where it appeared someone was living in the home but was not there when deputies visited.
St. Louis County residents qualify for financial housing assistance if:
One or more members of the household qualify for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19
At least one member of the household demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability
The household income is at or below 80 percent of the area median
County residents can find more information at stlcorona.com and city residents can apply online via the Department of Human Services page on the city’s website — those who are unable to apply online and need help with their applications can call the United Way by dialing 2-1-1 or 800-427-4626. Those who need an application mailed to them can contact the Department of Human Services at 314-657-1650.
On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, led nearly 30 of her House colleagues in writing a letter to the CDC that asked the agency to establish a universal moratorium for the duration of the global health emergency, apply the order to all stages of the eviction process and expand the order to cover all eviction processes.
“Despite the CDC’s federal moratorium, tens of thousands of people across the United States still risk being evicted from their homes due to loopholes in the policy and misinformation,” they wrote in the letter, noting this issue disproportionately affects communities of color.
In addition to these efforts, ArchCity Defenders just published a 32-page illustrated guide about how to represent oneself when facing eviction, in anticipation of an increase in eviction lawsuits.
“For the past year, far too many tenants have been in limbo and unable to get consistent and accurate information about what is happening in the courts,” said Jacki Langum, ArchCity Defenders’ director of advocacy. “We hope the information in this guide will help tenants better understand their rights and help them navigate the eviction process.”
The housing guide goes over different kinds of eviction lawsuits, how to best prepare for court, tips for speaking with your landlord or their attorney, representing yourself at trial, and what options people have based on the possible outcomes in a case.
In a media release, ArchCity cited data from Eviction Lab that 23,008 eviction cases have been filed against Missourians since March 15, 2020. Furthermore, they wrote, of the 6,573 regional filings, 3,949 were filed in St. Louis County and 2,624 were filed in St. Louis City.
The housing guide is available online for viewing, download, and print via www.ProSeSTL.org, a website managed by ArchCity Defenders. A number of the printed guides will be distributed to organizations throughout the region.
