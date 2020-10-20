Chaminade Preparatory School educates young men, grades 6-12, in the Catholic Marianist tradition. Chaminade's intention is to ensure that every young man that passes through our doors is able to achieve the balance between school life and play. Our school motto is ESTO VIR, "Be a Man" and it is a true journey from boyhood to manhood that includes spiritual, educational and social development.
Our mission is accomplished through emphasis on the Five Characteristics of Catholic Marianist Education: Educating for Formation in Faith Providing an Integral, Quality Education Educating in Family Spirit Educating for Service, Justice, Peace, and the Integrity of Creation Educating for Adaptation and Change We prepare students to learn, lead, and serve in our diverse and everchanging world.
Whether your journey begins with us in middle school or in high school, you will never forget the time you spent at Chaminade. You will be challenged in the classroom, surrounded by teachers who care, and grow to expand your possibilities. When you graduate, you will be ready to meet the demands of college and an ever-changing world.
The academic road you embark on at Chaminade will be challenging. You will spend countless hours reading, writing (and rewriting), studying, thinking, collaborating, conversing, and creating. You will see your hard work pay off when you leave Chaminade with the ability to comprehend difficult material, grasp new concepts, connect with peers and teachers all while maintaining a school/life balance.
Our motto “Esto Vir” is translated from Latin and means “Be a Man.” It reminds us that the purpose of a Marianist Education is to identify and develop the full range of gifts and talents that God has placed in each person. Although achieving high academic standards and test scores is important, the focus is on developing our students to become the men the world needs them to be.
We believe education should celebrate the creative, physical, and spiritual side as much as the intellectual. As such, Chaminade has 18 different athletic programs with over 70 teams. We offer more than 40 clubs and activities. Our award-winning band program has a variety of options for every level of musician. Our drama department offers four main stage productions each year. Our Visual Arts Department offers students the opportunity to explore their creative side in a variety of different mediums including painting, drawing, sculpting, sketching, and photography.
We are experts at teaching boys. “Boys do not care what you know until they know you care” is the foundation of our educational philosophy at Chaminade. We realize how important it is to maintain a comfortable, understanding environment for young men. We consider it a great privilege to educate the gentlemen of Chaminade and we are uniquely organized to educate them. An overall emphasis is placed on developing real life, executive functioning skills such as: how to plan, how to organize, how to study, and how to manage one’s day-to-day tasks.
The strength of a man’s character comes from the integrity of his foundation. Ours is built on faith. As a Catholic, Marianist school, we welcome young men of all faiths and backgrounds. All students enroll in Theology class, attend Mass and retreats, and participate in service work. Gathering as a community and giving students time for reflection is an essential part of spiritual life. Our goal is to help students develop their own sense of integrity. We want our students to listen to that small voice within them and have the openness to grow.
Come see for yourself what is so special about Chaminade.
Chaminade College Preparatory School is located at 425 S. Lindbergh Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63131. Email admissions@chaminade-stl.org or call 314-692-6650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.