St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell disqualified a judge Tuesday from all future proceedings after the judge was one of multiple email recipients to a longer, unedited version of a letter criticizing Bell that was published in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12.
Bell’s release was so brief it did not include the name of the judge, but upon follow up with a spokesman it was indicated the disqualification of Division 8’s Judge Dean P. Waldemer was connected to the Post-Dispatch letter written by Ed Magee, a former top assistant to former St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch.
Bell defeated McCulloch in the 2018 election.
In the letter, Magee wrote that he believes Bell intentionally delayed the investigation of the August 2019 shooting death of Terry Tillman even though Bell “knew Tillman was a felon, possessed a loaded handgun and had stated he wouldn’t go back to jail.”
Bell announced Dec. 9 he was closing the case without charging the white police officer who fired several rounds at the 23-year-old Black man. The decision came 16 months after the incident. Bell and his staff blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for logistical delays.
Eight days after Magee’s letter was published, Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger wrote that Magee sent an email to McCulloch and several of his former colleagues with a longer version of the letter because he was limited to 250 words by the newspaper.
Waldemer, Bell’s investigator Jim Maier and a St. Louis County counselor’s office employee were included as recipients of the email, according to Messenger.
Messenger wrote Bell was emailed the longer letter, which included the email thread with the other recipients, and so the prosecutor wondered whether his employees had collaborated with Magee in writing the letter.
Waldemer was appointed in 2017 by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. He did not immediately return a call for comment.
Bell declined a request for an interview through a spokesperson.
That spokesperson said there are currently 248 cases open in Waldemer’s division, which will be reassigned to another judge within a 10-day window if possible. All new cases will be assigned to a different judge moving forward.
