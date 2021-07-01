Wesley Bell, St. Louis County prosecuting attorney, said Monday that Derek Chauvin’s trial and sentencing should not end the national questy for criminal justice reform.
“The fact that a guilty verdict for a murder that literally took place before our very eyes was even in question is yet another indication of a criminal justice system in disrepair and long overdue for reform,” he said.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said, “Our world will never be the same after viewing the senseless murder of Mr. George Floyd at the hands of former police officer Derek Chauvin.”
“(It) sparked a movement of police accountability across the nation. The sentencing of Derek Chauvin was within the discretion of the Judge guided by Minnesota law on the applicable range of punishment.”
Chauvin, the former police officer who killed George Floyd on a Minneapolis street last year, was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison on June 25.
“The jury got it right and everyone, regardless of profession or status, should be held accountable for their actions,” Bell said.
“Many are angry at the sentence handed down by the judge, but note that 22 and a half years is much closer to the 30 years requested by the prosecutor than the insulting probation requested by the defense.”
Chauvin, 45, was convicted on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd's death.
Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill said he would issue a 22-page memorandum explaining his rationale for the sentence, saying it's “not the appropriate time” to be “profound or clever,” according to ABC News.
His sentence went 10 years beyond what was called for in sentencing guidelines.
Cahill said that was “based on your abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty shown to George Floyd.”
Before announcing the sentence, Cahill told the Floyd family, ““I acknowledge and hear the pain that you’re feeling.”
Brandon Williams, Floyd’s nephew, also spoke to the court Friday, stating that it was “humanly impossible” for him to say what his uncle’s murder had done to him and his family. “The heartbreak and hurt goes far beyond any number of tears we could ever cry,” Williams said, adding that his family was “forever broken.”
Floyd’s brother, Terrance Floyd, spoke directly to Chauvin during his statement, asking the former cop what he was going through his head “when you had your knee on my brother’s neck?”
Bell also had kind words for the Floyd family.
“My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of George Floyd, who, despite the verdict and sentence, suffered a tragic loss that no verdict or prison sentence can undo.”
Gardner echoed that thought, saying, “Unfortunately, I am saddened that in the end no amount of time will provide complete comfort or provide closure for Mr. Floyd’s family members and loved ones.”
CBS News reported that Chauvin attempted to console Floyd’s family.
“Due to additional matters at hand, I am not able to give a full formal statement at this time, but very briefly though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There is going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and, I hope things would give you some peace of mind — thank you,” he said.
Prosecutors for the state of Minnesota had requested a 30-year prison sentence, saying it "would properly account for the profound impact of Defendant's conduct on the victim, the victim's family, and the community," according to a sentencing memo.
Chauvin's defense attorney, Eric Nelson, argued that the former officer should instead receive probation and time served, or at least a sentence less than what the law guides.
