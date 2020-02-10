Belmar resigns as St. Louis County police chief

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon M. Belmar announced his retirement on Monday, February 10 after nearly 34 years of service, six of those as police chief. He will leaves the department at the end of April.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said that this was the “natural course” of Belmar’s plans.
“I have said all along that change begins at the top and it did, with my appointment of four new members to the five-member police board,” Page said in a statement. “I encouraged Chief Belmar to lead the police department through the transition, and he has.”
Belmar became police chief in January 2014, just eight months before the Ferguson unrest. In 2015, the U.S. Department of Justice criticized the county police’s militarized response to the protests in Ferguson, under Belmar’s leadership. Belmar disagreed. The DOJ also argued that the St. Louis County Police Department was overly focused on its SWAT team and placed too much emphasis on tactical skills over community policing.
Some claim that Belmar hasn’t risen to the challenge of changing the culture that the DOJ criticized him for. The Ethical Society of Police (ESOP), a police association of city and county officers who promote racial equity, has continuously battled with Belmar on diversity and inclusion issues.
“Chief Belmar has been consistently tone-deaf to the concerns raised by African Americans regarding discriminatory practices and disparate treatment of minorities relative to hiring, selection to specialized units, disciplinary actions and promotions,” ESOP said in a December 18 statement. ESOP claimed that the department “has had a race issue long before Chief Jon Belmar; however, he has done little to adequately address the problem.”
ESOP’s December statement came after the county police established a new Diversity and Inclusion Unit. Belmar appointed as the unit’s inaugural commander Lt. Keith Wildhaber, who recently won a $19 million discrimination case against the department after being told by others on the force to “tone down his gayness.”
While the unit’s creation was a good step, the ESOP said that the fact that there was no selection process for “such an important assignment” signaled a lack of sincerity.
“We question the strength of the motivation for meaningful change as the creation of the unit came only after [the department] was hit with a multi-million dollar civil lawsuit brought by then-Sergeant Wildhaber who has been chosen to head the new unit,” ESOP stated.
The St. Louis County Police Department did not create an inclusion unit after then-Lieutenant Rick Hayes was terminated in 2013 for instructing several county officers to racially profile and arrest African Americans in the South County area, ESOP stated. Hayes is now back on the force. There was no unit established after Officer Nikki Brown, a black female officer, filed a detailed 21-page complaint alleging that county police department employees not only subjected her to sexual harassment but discriminated against her and also several African-American recruits within the police academy, ESOP stated.
“I wish him the best in his retirement or next endeavors,” said Sgt. Heather Taylor, president of the ESOP, who serves on the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. “It’s time to move the St. Louis County Police Department to a place of real transparency and police accountability for the community and all officers.”
Belmar resides in West St. Louis County with his wife. When he was appointed chief, he was responsible for an authorized staff of 853 commissioned police officers and 276 professional staff employees. Since then, the department has grown to over 1,020 commissioned police officers and 342 professional staff employees.
In a statement, Belmar said, “It has been an honor to work with and for the women and men of the St. Louis County Police Department. The dedication, sacrifice, and bravery of those that work for this department is unmatched. The citizens and businesses of St. Louis County deserve nothing but the best, and I firmly believe they receive that from us every day.”
Page said the process of changing the police department’s leadership will be “thoughtful and orderly.”
“I have already begun discussing future leadership with members of the police board, and I look forward to working with them as the next police chief is chosen,” Page said. “This is an opportunity for an open dialogue about the future of the police department. I am confident that the future will be built on a strong foundation that already exists.”
That dialogue will surely move forwards at the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, February 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hazelwood East Early Childhood Center, 12555 Partridge Run in Florissant.
“This is a departure from past practice where meetings have been held at the police headquarters during the day,” noted Thomasina Hassler, a recent appointee to the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.