St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High 51F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.