The Champlain College Board of Trustees today announced Benjamin Ola. Akande, Ph.D. as the ninth President of Champlain College. Dr. Akande will assume the role effective July 1, 2020.
“Dr. Akande is an agent of change and a visionary leader with a global perspective. His enterprising mindset and commitment to student success will be essential as he leads Champlain College in an evolving higher education landscape. We look forward to welcoming Dr. Akande to Champlain and supporting his work to advance the College’s strategic position and build on the strength of our distinctive academic offerings,” said Champlain College Board of Trustees Chair Charles Kittredge.
Dr. Akande currently serves as the Assistant Vice Chancellor for International Affairs-Africa and the Associate Director of the Global Health Center at Washington University in St. Louis. Named one of the city’s “Most Influential Leaders” by the St. Louis Business Journal, Dr. Akande is an accomplished economist and scholar educator, as well as a recognized civic and business leader. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Oklahoma and served as a tenured Professor of Economics and Dean of the George Herbert Walker School of Business and Technology at Webster University in St. Louis from 2000–2015. As Dean, Dr. Akande was instrumental in securing the $10 million naming gift, the largest in the institution’s history.
As the 21st President of Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri from 2015–2017, Dr. Akande strengthened the college’s infrastructure and financial sustainability, transformed academic offerings, and reimagined marketing and communication strategies to build the college’s brand identity.
“I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to lead Champlain College during this period of great transformation and even greater opportunity. While the challenges we currently face as global citizens are daunting, they also sharpen our focus and urge us both individually and as a community, to lead from wherever we are,” said Dr. Akande. “The commitment to educating adaptable thinkers, daring change-makers and inclusive innovators who shape professions and inspire communities is what sets Champlain College apart. I look forward to taking this journey with you and thank you for the trust you have placed in me to further Champlain College’s mission together.”
The selection of Dr. Akande was the result of an extensive national search conducted by a broadly representative search committee comprised of students, faculty, staff, Trustees, and a local community members. The committee was supported by Koya Leadership Partners, an executive search firm specializing in mission-driven organizations.
“It’s my honor to congratulate and warmly welcome Dr. Akande to lead the Champlain community as our next President. Complex times test great leaders, and we are fortunate to be a strong community with a great new leader transitioning in at this time,” said Dr. Laurie Quinn, Champlain College’s Senior Vice President for Academics and interim president. “I’ll be proud to serve on Dr. Akande’s team and to chart Champlain’s future together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.