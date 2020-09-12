People’s Health Centers statement of loss at passing of Betty Jean Kerr
With great sadness, we announce Betty Jean Kerr, former chief executive officer of People’s Health Centers, passed away today, Saturday, September 12, in St. Louis due to complications from a recent illness. She was 82 years old.
The entire People’s Family of Corporations mourns this significant loss.
The Board of Directors, management team, and employees extend our deepest sympathies to the Kerr Family. Betty Jean Kerr was a larger-than-life figure who brought her remarkable passion, experience, and vision of community health to the St. Louis Metropolitan area.
People’s Health Centers was started as a free clinic in 1972 by community activists and medical students in a storefront on Kingsbury and Des Peres in University City. Kerr joined them in 1975, and the center grew to over 200 staffers, including doctors, dentists, nurse practitioners, and mental health counselors, at three sites.
Betty Jean Kerr retired in 2007 and in her honor the center changed its name to Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers and established a scholarship foundation.
The People’s Family has pledged to continue her legacy of expanding primary care access to all in need as the custodian of our community’s health that Betty Jean Kerr initiated.
The family has asked that contributions be made to the Betty Jean Kerr Scholarship Foundation in lieu of flowers.
