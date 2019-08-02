Beyond Housing/24:1 will holds its Beyond the Backpack community back-to-school event on Saturday, August 10 at Normandy High School, 6701 St. Charles Rock Rd.
Beyond the Backpack will offer free health screenings and haircuts, resources, and family-friendly activities including a bounce house, a Bubble Bus, free food, and a DJ for music.
Free health screenings and immunizations will be provided by Affinia Healthcare at the campus’ North Hall. Affinia Healthcare operates the healthcare center which is available to all Normandy students, families and staff.
Teachers and administrators from Normandy schools will also be on-hand to provide parents information, school uniforms, and other materials.
And of course, Beyond Housing will distribute more than 2,000 backpacks and school supplies to any student residing in the Normandy Schools Collaborative footprint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.