The Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis (BGCSTL) recently honored its 2021 Alumni Hall of Honor inductees Brandon Bosley, Paris Thompson, Sharita Davis, Steve Vasser, Gerald Fulton, Marsha Walls, and Kayla Jackson-Williams for achievements in their respective fields, commitment to leadership, serving the community’s youth, contributions to the St. Louis community and for living out the mission of the Boys & Girls Club.
“This event gives us the opportunity to celebrate the many ways that our staff, board volunteers, alumni and friends contribute to the welfare of the children we serve and highlight our impact,” said Flint Fowler, BCGSTL president.
“While we recognize the challenges of COVID-19, we believe it is important to recognize the contributions and achievements of so many Club constituents.”
