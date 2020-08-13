Joe Biden’s selection of U.S. Senator Kamala Harris for his vice-presidential running mate is “unprecedented and wise,” said Rev. Traci D. Blackmon, an associate general minister for The United Church of Christ.
“It is unprecedented because the strongest, most-consistent voting bloc of the Democratic Party – Black women – have finally earned the right of representation on the party ticket,” Blackmon said. “This is novel, not because of a lack of qualified Black woman candidates, but rather because of a lack of political courage by Democrats to risk white fragility to embody the racial and gender inclusion the party espouses.”
Following months of speculation and debate over whether Biden should pick a Black woman for vice president, Harris was named Tuesday, August 11 as Biden’s choice. Biden reportedly had called Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), former Ambassador Susan Rice, and three other candidates to inform them on Tuesday morning that they were not his pick.
Blackmon’s response mirrored many other Black women leaders from St. Louis.
“This announcement couldn’t have come at a better time in our nation’s history,” said St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones. “We’re on the heels of making history in Missouri and, now, we’re looking at making national history with this announcement. As a Black woman, I feel seen. Black women have been the backbone of the Democratic party, and our unwavering support of this party feels valued. I look forward to helping both of them get elected in November!"
In 2017, Harris became the second African-American woman and the first South Asian-American U.S. senator in history. Her father immigrated to the U.S. from Jamaica to study economics and her mother immigrated from India. Harris has said it was her mother, a leading breast cancer researcher, who inspired her to fight for justice.
Harris will also be the first graduate of an historically black colleges or university on a presidential ticket. She earned her undergraduate degree from Howard University. “For us at Howard University, it’s a signature moment,” Dr. Wayne Frederick, president of Howard, told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Tuesday. “She has stood on the shoulders of many before her, and now she gets to clear a path for many who will come after her.”
At Howard, Harris served as a leader in the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
“This is an exciting moment for all of the Divine Nine and black women everywhere,” said Glenda Glover, president of Tennessee State University and the international president of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. AKA is part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Black sororities and fraternities, affectionately known as “The Divine Nine.”
The New York Times called Harris’ AKA sisterhood her “secret weapon” during her presidential campaign, and on Tuesday Glover said that the Divine Nine would be coming out in full force to support her.
St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green said Biden made the right and historic choice in choosing Harris, “sparking a surefire groundswell of support” that can win back the White House.
Harris earned a law degree from the University of California, Hastings and began her career in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. In 2003, Harris became the district attorney of the City and County of San Francisco. In this position, Harris started a program to provide first-time drug offenders second chances with the opportunity to earn a high school degree and find a job.
After completing two terms as D.A., Harris was elected as the first African American and first woman to serve as California’s attorney general.
“There are definitely valid grievances raised concerning her record as a prosecutor that warrant an acknowledgement and not an excuse,” Blackmon said. “And, yet, her voice on the Senate Judiciary Committee proved her willingness and ability to interrupt the status quo in the interest of racial, gender, and economic equity.”
Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway, the Democratic nominee for governor, said Biden’s selection of Harris is historic and affirming for Black women, women of color, and “every woman who takes on the tough fights.”
“Our Democratic tickets, nationally and here in Missouri, reflect the diversity of our people and offer fresh ideas for overcoming our most pressing challenges,” Galloway said. “Together, we’re going to rebuild our broken economy in a way that leaves no one behind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.