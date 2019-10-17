More than 400 boys registered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri are currently waiting to be matched with a Big Brother, and the agency aims to bring that number down by at least 90 before the end of the year. It launched a “90 Men in 90 Days” campaign on October 1 that runs through December 31.

“Each year, 80 percent of the young people waiting are boys,” said Rebecca (Becky) J. Hatter, president and CEO of the regional Big Brothers Big Sisters. “These youth, ages 6-14, are eager to have a Big Brother or Big Couple in their lives — someone to talk to, learn from, and grow with as they hang out together.”

Currently the agency actively supports 1,800 young people, ages 5-25, throughout Eastern Missouri.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri recently hired a new director of Volunteer Recruitment, Linda Robinson, whose goal more specifically is to recruit African-American men as mentors.

“There is a shortage of African American mentors, mostly males, at Big Brother Big Sister of Eastern Missouri,” Robinson said. “My mission is to make a case to that population on the importance of mentorship, provide statistics of the need and the impact they will have on Littles who look like them.”

The “90 Men in 90 Days” campaign, which was first tried last year, is only one of several initiatives Robinson is working on.

She also is working on Big Responders, which stems from yet another initiative, Bigs in Blue. The objective of the program is to recruit volunteers from first-responder agencies such as police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and the military. The organization is working with Dan Isom, former St. Louis police chief; Ron Johnson, former Missouri Highway Patrol captain; Lieutenant Latricia Allen of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department; and Deputy Chief Cliff Robinson of the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District.

“It’s important that relationships between the community and law enforcement improve and that we build those bridges with the community that they may feel have been forgotten,” Robinson said. “What better way to building bridges by supporting and being a friend to a youth who may see you in a different way?”

Being African-American herself, Robinson’s recruitment efforts also start close to home.

“I start with my family, friends, and network to help me spread the word and open doors for me,” Robinson said. “It’s important to have a relationship with someone before asking them for anything.”

She first encountered the agency as a volunteer by participating in the Bowl for Kid’s Sake annual fundraiser. She came to Big Brothers Big Sisters from the financial industry. She had a knack for volunteerism while working at A. G. Edwards, then Wachovia Securities and Wells Fargo Advisors.

Now she is looking for more than a few good people – men would be especially helpful – who are caring, consistent, compassionate, and positive.

“I’m reaching out to a diverse group of African Americans from various backgrounds to become mentors,” she said. “The Littles in BBBSEMO program needs to see that someone who looks like them and who came from the same background as they can make it if they stay focused and have a positive outlook on life.”

Anyone interested in volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sister of Easter Missouri may contact Linda Robinson, director of Volunteer Recruitment, at 314-633-0034 or lrobinson@bbbsemo.org; Ericka Sanders, Volunteer Recruitment manager, at 314-615-1041 or esanders@bbbsemo.org; or apply online at www.bbbsemo.org.