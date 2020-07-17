Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri aims to sign up over 300 volunteers – with at least 150 males among them – with its newly launched “Show Up for Youth” campaign.
The agency’s efforts to specifically recruit Black male volunteers respond directly to its waitlist: Black boys ages 5-17 years old make up 80% of youth waiting to be matched with a Big Brother, Big Couple, or Big Family.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and recent protests for justice continue to affect our Black community, and our youth need Bigs who can connect with them on a very personal level,” said Director of Volunteer Recruitment Linda Robinson.
The “Show Up for Youth” campaign is recruiting spouses and families to be Big Couple and Big Family matches, two options for men who’d like to be Bigs with their spouse and/or child(ren). Big Couples and Big Families are matched with Little Brothers due to the large number of boys on the waiting list.
To sign up to become a Big, visit www.bbbsemo.org/volunteer. For more information about how your organization can support the campaign or to attend a Virtual information sessions on July 17, July 22 and July 30, contact Linda Robinson at lrobinson@bbbsemo.org.
