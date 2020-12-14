Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York. The rollout of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Bobby Brown Jr. dies at age 28
- No death penalty sought for reality TV star Tim Norman
- ‘Our officers have been under assault,’ St. Louis chief says; Moline Acres sergeant killed by comrade’s car
- Urban League’s housing director Carey-Moore services marginalized communities amid pandemic
- Businesswoman recovers from adversities; adds beauty bar to multi-business strip mall
- Girl’s prep basketball players to watch this season
- Walker Jones to lead Bush’s congressional office in St. Louis
- Jones on St. Louis mayoral ballot after turning in more signatures
- Fear not: God’s got this
- East St. Louis roots of filmmaker Reginald Hudlin influenced his Disney movie debut
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.