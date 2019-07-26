St. Louis County Library started offering binoculars for check-out on Monday, July 22. The program is a partnership with the St. Louis Astronomical Society. Adults with a valid library card will be able to check-out a pair of binoculars for a 14-day period at any library branch. The binoculars are great for beginners and are perfect for viewing both wildlife and the night sky.
Twenty pairs of Vortex Cross Fire 8X42 binoculars have been added to the collection for the lending program. Each pair comes a waterproof case, a night sky viewing guide and a Backyard Birds of Eastern/Central North American guide. Patrons can check out the binoculars for use in their own backyards, at the zoo, concerts or sporting events.
The County Library offers a variety offers of interesting items for check-out with a library card, including telescopes, musical instruments, Wi-Fi Hotspots and Sci-Finders kits.
For additional information on the Binocular Lending Program, call 314-994-3300 or visit www.slcl.org.
