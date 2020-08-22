A preliminary autopsy of the Saint Louis Zoo’s baby elephant, Avi, revealed that birth defects were attributed to his death.
Avi was humanely euthanized on Aug. 2 after surviving 27 days. The baby Asian elephant exhibited several problems during his short lifetime including feeding issues. The Zoo reported that a pathologist determined two birth abnormalities: one affecting the major vessels connected to this heart and the other one affecting his spine.
Avi’s heart condition, referred to as a patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) is associated with abnormal blood flow that manifest as weakness, lethargy and decreased feeding response, which Avi exhibited. Additionally, Avi had an abnormal spinal condition that limited his ability to raise his head and position himself to feed on his own. Surgical correction was not an option for either condition, said a Saint Louis Zoo statement.
“The Zoo wishes to express its sincere thanks to everyone for their support and thoughts,” the statement said.
Avi’s mother, Rani, is in good health, according to Zoo officials.
