Remains Senior Pastor of the West Angeles Church
Bishop Charles Edward Blake Sr. will not seek another term as Presiding Bishop and Chief Apostle of the Church of God In Christ at the next election. He will continue to serve in these leadership roles until his successor is elected by the General Assembly of the Church. The date for this election is still being determined by church leaders.
“I have made the decision to not seek re-election as a member of the General Board or as Presiding Bishop. I have requested that the General Board grant me emeritus status at the time of the next election,” said Bishop Blake in a nearly 18-minute video available on the COGIC website and at https://tinyurl.com/COGIC-Bishop.
Bishop Blake has been a member of COGIC for his entire life and is in his 64th year of preaching, 51st year of pastoring the West Angeles Church in Los Angeles, 35th year as COGIC Bishop, 32nd year as a member of the General Board, and 13th year as Presiding Bishop and Chief Apostle. Bishop Blake, who celebrated his 80th birthday this year, is the husband of Lady Mae Lawrence Blake, father of three adult children and the grandfather of 10.
Bishop Blake will continue as Senior Pastor of the West Angeles Church. His decision to not seek reelection with the national COGIC does not affect his pastoring in Los Angeles.
“I have had many great responsibilities over my lifetime, but the two that have always been forefront of my mind are my family and pastoring the West Angeles Church,” Bishop Blake said.
The video that included comments from his wife, Lady Mae, who has served alongside Bishop Blake.
“God has blessed West Angeles to enter into the next stage of the Family Life Center building project, a $25 million addition that will attach to the West Angeles Cathedral,” Bishop Blake said. West Angeles will soon break ground on this project.”
He reminded COGIC members of the highlights of successes of the past 13 years of his leadership:
Completion of the first comprehensive financial audit of the records of our Church in more than 100 years;
Renovation of most of the buildings on our Headquarters campus, including the Lee Administration Building, the Mason Home, the main sanctuary and lower level of Mason Temple, the LH Ford Administration building and the Leila Mason Hall;
Restoration of many of our downtown Memphis properties;
Major renovations and upgrades to our Lexington facilities, including the addition of land parcels;
Acquisition of additional properties around our Headquarters campus;
Development of 77 apartment homes near our Mason campus, now known as Mason Homes on 4th;
Successfully moved the Holy Convocation to the 502,000 square foot America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, from 2010 through 2019, with space for every aspect of our ministry.
“Please understand the depth of my gratitude for every opportunity that God has afforded me in serving you. I pray that I have pleased Him in all that I have attempted for the advancement of the Church of God in Christ and ultimately, for His Kingdom,” Bishop Blake said.
“I remain committed to the success of our church and have pledged my support and assistance in a smooth transition so that the work of the Lord will seamlessly continue.”
The Church of God in Christ is one of the oldest Pentecostal denominations in the world and the fourth largest Protestant group in the United States with 10,000 churches in over 112 countries worldwide and millions of adherents. Visit www.cogic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.