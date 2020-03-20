BJC HealthCare opens first COVID-19 collection center

BJC HealthCare has opened its first COVID-19 specimen collection center in the Cortex corridor on March 19 as health care organizations join in creating more widely available testing resources throughout the region. The center is available to those who are being referred by BJC providers after screening and those who have been pre-screened using U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. BJC is planning to open additional sites in north St. Louis County and the Metro East in the coming weeks.
“The collection center will help better serve our community and reduce potential exposures in hospitals and clinics where patients are being treated for other kinds of medical issues,” said Clay Dunagan, MD, BJC senior vice president and chief clinical officer.
BJC encourages the public to be proactive in protecting their health by practicing infection prevention techniques, which can be found at bjc.org/coronavirus. For any specific health concerns, contact your health provider.
