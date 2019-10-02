BJC HealthCare will increase minimum hourly pay to $15 per hour in a three-step process that will begin October 27 and take full effect in fall 2021. More than 3,500 current employees will receive the initial increase.
BJC’s current hourly minimum pay of $10.10 per hour will increase to $12.65 effective October 27. It will increase to $14 in fall 2020 and reach $15 in fall 2021.
“We’re making these changes to help our team members and their families better meet their financial needs,” said Rich Liekweg, BJC president and CEO.
“This change to raise our minimum hourly pay rate represents a significant financial investment that we hope will help us retain talented team members and further position us as an employer of choice to attract new team members to our organization.”
For more information about BJC and career opportunities, visit www.BJC.org or www.BJC.org/jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.