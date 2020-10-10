Saturday, October 10th is World Mental Health Day, an international day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma!
Let’s celebrate by watching “Black Girl, Bleu”, a short documentary by Sharee Silerio featuring interviews with Black women who have or are currently experiencing a mental health crisis; conversations with therapists regarding the particular mental health challenges Black women face; and resources to cultivate healing and self-love.
It’s often difficult for the people around us to see that we are suffering when we are smiling, being promoted at work, making moves in our businesses or “balancing” our careers, families and love lives. It can be hard to make sense of depression, anxiety or an eating disorder when we are deemed “successful” in others’ eyes.
Through this documentary, we will deconstruct the stigmas surrounding mental health; help those around us realize that mental illness does not “look” any particular way; create a safe, loving space for Black women to share their truth; and help Black women experiencing the same challenges see that they are not alone and that healing is possible. We also want Black women to know that they matter, their pain matters and they are loved.
The mission is to tell stories where Black women and girls exist as full human beings on screen and feel seen, heard, loved and affirmed beyond the screen.
This film and event hopes to embody the vision and mission by building a tribe, community and safe space for Black women to heal, grow and live their best lives.
MENTAL WELLNESS GIVEAWAYS:
We’re gifting our giveaway winners with:
- Two (2) free therapy sessions (You MUST live in St. Louis, MO to enter and win). These winners will also receive a free premium year-long Shine membership.
- Free year-long premium Shine memberships
- Shine in All Shades Coloring Books
***Enter each giveaway by adding the appropriate “Add-on” to your order.***
EVENT SCHEDULE:
*All times are in Central Standard Time (CT)
1:00-1:15 – Thank You + Welcome
1:15-1:45 – Film Screening
1:45-2:00 – Breath Work
2:00-2:30 – Filmmaker / Therapist Q&A
2:30-2:45 – Announce Giveaway Winners
2:45-3:00 – Thank You, What’s Next + Farewell
Register for your chance to be a part of this Black mental health movement! Don’t forget to choose your giveaways.
We hope to see you soon!
