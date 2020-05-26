Reine Bayoc expected a few hiccups as she got back to making the vegan cookies, cupcakes, and sweet burgers that put SweetArt Bakeshop & Café on the map 11 years ago. Bayoc closed her business kitchen in the Shaw neighborhood seven weeks ago during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
What she didn’t expect were the customers who lined the sidewalk outside her door on May 15, her first day back in business. Or problems with an online ordering system that didn’t limit the number of orders filled every hour. Or the police officers who threatened to issue a citation for having a crowd of people outside who were not social distancing.
“We just thought a few people will want a veggie burger and a cupcake,” Bayoc said. On opening day, Bayoc said the café achieved the kind of sales they only see around Thanksgiving, when demand for the café’s holiday dinners and custom cakes skyrockets.
Across town in Ferguson, Cathy’s Kitchen only offers pick-up and online delivery now; the inside dining room is closed. Demand continues to surge for the diner’s catfish platters, Cajun seafood pasta, and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches; hours have now been extended to 9 p.m.
Owner Cathy Jenkins never completely shut down the business, even at the height of the state’s stay-at-home orders issued in March. She said the dining room will remain closed for the foreseeable future, even though St. Louis County restrictions inside restaurants have been lifted.
“I miss my customers and I know they miss the atmosphere inside the diner, but I hope they will be patient,” Jenkins said. “This is a new area we are treading in, and no one really knows a lot. The information we get sometimes changes every day.”
There’s a new normal for businesses emerging, particularly small businesses that rely on foot traffic, retail sales, and contact with the public. Many are making major adjustments to comply with health guidance to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Business hours are shorter, but in some instances, they are longer to accommodate customers. Staff work in staggered shifts to limit the number of people on-site. Menus and product offerings are limited or not available. And masks and gloves for all employees are mandatory.
Priceless Hair Care Nardo’s Edition in St. Charles has changed its reopening date several times; it’s been closed since April 4. Now the barber shop is set to resume business June 1 but appointments will be limited, with no shampoo or shave services.
“It’s impossible to do social distancing, but I have to limit the skin-to-skin contact,” said barber Leonardo Price. The entire staff will also have masks and gloves and switch them out several times a day.
“I’ve reduced my availability every day so I’m taking fewer people to allow me to spread out the appointments people can book and give me more time to disinfect tools and implements and furniture between clients,” he said. And if a few customers overlap, Price said they will have to wait in their cars for their turn.
Even with precautions, Price said his fellow barbers are leery of reopening too soon. “My daughter works here too, and said she will wait it out for a little longer,” Price said. “They are loosening the rules to get the economy back going, but she’s worried about the health of her son and her own health.”
Tavonna Turner had to shutter her Maryland Heights café, Cupcake Fetish, a month after its grand opening on February 21. But her main concern was making sure her co-owner and mother, Bridgette Diggs, and her stepfather were safe. Both are considered high-risk.
“We didn’t want to take anything back home to put them at risk,” Tavonna said. Her sister Yolonda Turner runs the cafe full-time now, and all of their custom cakes, cookies, cake pops and food orders are filled online using GrubHub delivery. “We really don’t have a date set to reopen yet,” Tavonna said.
At SweetArt, Bayoc is working with a skeleton crew now, as several college staff members had to move back home and are no longer in town. On opening day, she had to jump on the prep line to help fill orders. She also had to refund about 10 percent of customers that day whose orders they weren’t able to fill. By the weekend, Bayoc said they only refunded about 1 percent.
“We are wearing masks and gloves in the kitchen, and it’s hot,” Bayoc said. But the café is open, even if business feels a bit unusual right now.
“I’ve had so many ups and downs in running this business over the years,” Bayoc said, “and I said if nothing else did us in over the years, Corona will not do us in either.”
