The Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists (GSLABJ) will present two respective scholarships of $2,500 to 2021 graduating high school seniors or incoming college freshmen. Families with students who graduated from St. Louis area high schools last spring or this summer, and will be entering college this fall, are invited to apply.
“We usually present scholarships to students in our long-running Minority Journalism Workshop, but this year is a little different,” said Cara Anthony, GSLABJ president and a Midwest correspondent with Kaiser Health News.
“Although we weren’t able to hold a workshop due to pandemic issues, we still want to support St. Louis-area students who dream of careers in journalism. Many of our members started their journalism careers thanks to our workshop and our scholarship support, and that is a tradition we aim to honor and continue.”
Applicants must provide a 250-word email answers to two prompts: “Why are you applying for this scholarship?” and “What impact do you hope to have on the media industry?” A college acceptance letter and a high school transcript must also be provided.
Incoming fall college freshmen who participated in journalism-related extracurricular activities in high school are encouraged to include those activities in their email applications.
The deadline to apply is August 3, 2021. Send applications and questions to gslabj@gmail.com. Recipients will be selected shortly after the application deadline. All scholarship money will be sent directly to the college or university of the recipients.
