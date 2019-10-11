Three veteran journalists – producer Ruth Ezell, food columnist Cleora Hughes and photographer Odell Mitchell Jr. – will be recognized by the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists (GSLABJ) as Living Legends for their outstanding careers on Saturday, October 19, at IL Monastero, 3050 Olive St. in Midtown.
Ezell, award-winning senior producer of Living St. Louis at the Nine Network, also has served as host for Channel 9 specials. She has served as vice president and in many other capacities with GSLABJ over the years.
A founding member of GSLABJ who also served as its president, Hughes was the first African-American editor of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s entertainment section. She was inducted into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame in 2017.
Mitchell began his professional career as a staff photographer at the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville. He retired after 25 years from an award-winning photography career at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The Living Legends Award celebration will begin with a 6 p.m. reception followed by a 7 p.m. program. Tickets are $40 each and may be purchased online through Eventbrite or from any member.
