Several hundred members of the Atlanta-based Black militia group NFAC, which stands for Not F**cking Around Coalition, marched in downtown Louisville on June 25 to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot by police officers on March 13.
While the NFAC faced a group of armed right-wing counter protestors from a group called the Three Percenters, the protest remained non-violent, according to local newspaper the Courier Journal. Social media posts showed members clad in black and armed with rifles marching through downtown Louisville.
Three members of NFAC were treated for non-life threatening injuries after being hit by gunfire from an accidental firearm discharge by a member of the group. The NFAC describes itself as a Black nationalist militia. NFAC members have appeared at justice protests for Ahmad Arbery and Rayshard Brooks and for the removal of a Confederate statue at Stone Mountain, Georgia.
On July 25, they were part of a protest calling for the arrest of the three Louisville police officers who shot and killed Taylor, an ER technician, while executing a no-knock search warrant on her apartment. The officers have not been criminally charged; one has been terminated but two are still working for the police department on administrative duty.
