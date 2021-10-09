The St. Louis Chapter of the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists (CBTU) will honor St. Louis American Publisher Dr. Donald M. Suggs with its Ernest and De Verne Calloway Award on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Marriott Grand Hotel, 800 Washington Avenue.
The award is given in honor of the Calloway’s life-long commitment and fighting spirit for racial and economic justice in the St. Louis region, according to Jay Ozier, president of the St. Louis CBTU Chapter.
“Dr. Suggs is being honored for his civic, political, labor and media leadership in the St. Louis African American communities as the publisher of the award-winning St. Louis American Newspaper.”
A cash bar reception will begin at 6 p.m., and the dinner and program will follow at 7 p.m.
For ticket information contact Lew Moye at lewcbtu@aol.com or (314) 495-5635.
