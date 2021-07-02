Wellston held a Black Wall Street Festival Saturday, June 26, 2021 on Martin Luther King Drive. The 19th Ward Alderwoman Marlene E Davis is having a conversation with the Urban Leagues Save Our Sons Director Tydrell Stevens.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman Claims Carmelo Anthony newborn twins' father
- DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion quarrel over Tory Lanez Retweet
- HUD Secretary Fudge wants more Blacks saying ‘there is no place like home’
- Jazmine Sullivan accuses Macy’s of racism after Juneteenth shopping experience
- Jack Flaherty’s mom feared he would be ‘blackballed’
- A first look at Simone Biles practicing in St. Louis ahead of Olympic gymnastics trials
- American again named nation’s top Black newspaper
- Adams named principal at Barbara C. Jordan Elementary
- NAACP, Mormon church pledge to work together
- Strong, soft-spoken Rodney Heard let actions do his talking
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.