A black woman has been named as the third outside prosecutor to take the case of the father and son charged with the killing of Ahmad Arbery as he jogged through a residential area in Georgia.
According to ABC News, Cobb County District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes was appointed by the Georgia attorney general to takes over the case from prosecutor Tom Durden. Durden reportedly asked to be replaced by a prosecutor with a large staff as “this case has grown in size and magnitude.”
“District Attorney Holmes is a respected attorney with experience, both as a lawyer and a judge,” Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican told ABC News in a statement. "And the Cobb County District Attorney’s office has the resources, personnel and experience to lead this prosecution and ensure justice is done.”
Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael were arrested last week for fatally shooting Arbery, 25, on February 23rd. The arrest came in response to outrage after footage of the shooting was released online and went viral.
They chased Arbery in their truck before trapping him on the road in between their truck and the one being driven behind, where another man — William “Roddie” Bryan — was filming. Arbery was then shot to death in broad daylight.
The McMichaels said they believed he matched the description of a burglary suspect from a surveillance video.
They face charges of murder and aggravated assault.
The Georgia Justice Department told ABC News that federal prosecutors are also considering hate crimes charges, the Justice Department said; that would allow for a separate case in federal court.
Holmes is based in metro Atlanta, more than 300 miles from where the shooting took place (Glynn County, GA).
Holmes served four years a magistrate judge in suburban Cobb County before Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her to fill the district attorney's position last summer. According to the Georgia Prosecuting Attorneys Council, Holmes is one of only seven black district attorneys in the state.
Information from ABC News contributed to this report.
