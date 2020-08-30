The historic appointment of U.S. Senator Kamala Harris as the vice presidential running mate for Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden has inspired the creation of the South Asian Women Connection for Biden-Harris.
The South Asian Women Connection is led by Aisha Khan of Baltimore, an elected member of the Democratic State Central Committee, a South Asian Muslim woman and a Maryland-based entrepreneur.
"We are proud to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the future president and vice President of the United States," said Khan, who is also founder of the South Asian Women Connection.
“Our coalition will provide South Asian women with a platform to be involved in an historic Democratic victory, where a woman with South Asian and African-American and Jamaican heritage is on the ticket. Her candidacy proves that America can provide opportunities for everyone.”
The South Asian Connection will work in partnership with Black Women for Biden-Harris, a multi-cultural, intergenerational network of women and men.
“We are excited to expand our national network in support of Joe Biden,” said Danyell Smith of Baltimore and Pat Duncan of Denver, national co-chairs of Black Women for Biden-Harris. “We need all groups of voters – regardless of race, creed or religion – to come out to vote for Joe Biden for President on November 3.”
The South Asian Women Connection will work with Black Women for Biden-Harris across the U.S. to ensure voter protection, voter registration and voter education.
