Tuesday, July 7, has been designated Blackout Day, a call to action and day of economic solidarity. The charge is for the direct action is that “not one Black person in America spends a dollar outside of businesses owned by Black people.”
The initiative comes in the wake of protests against police brutality and renewed attention to the nation's decades-long racial wealth gap.
Black-owned businesses are being shown support in the push for social and economic justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.