The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday voted 16-11 to pass a bill that puts a question about closing the Workhouse on the April ballot, even though the deadline to file ballot items has passed.
Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, Ward 22, sponsored Board Bill 212, which proposed a question be put on the April 6 general election ballot asking residents whether they think the city should close St. Louis’ Medium Security Institution, commonly known as the Workhouse.
The resolution is nonbinding, meaning it would act more as a survey to gauge public opinion on the issue and does not require action from the government.
However, the last day to file ballot items with the St. Louis Board of Election was Jan. 26.
“Well, you can always go to court and ask the judge to allow you to have it go on the ballot,” Boyd said, in response to a question about the deadline during Friday’s meeting.
Alderwoman Megan Green, Ward 15, and Alderwoman Annie Rice, Ward 8, opposed the bill. They said the community has made their voice heard about this issue and that it’s time the Board of Aldermen carry out their responsibility in closing the Workhouse following their unanimous vote in last July.
Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia, Ward 6, said it would be more responsible to bring a plan to residents to vote on, rather than just asking them if they want to close the Workhouse or not.
“This is not kicking a can down the road,” Boyd said in his closing statement before the vote. “Again, putting this before the voters has nothing to do with whether or not we continue the process of closing the Workhouse.”
Those who voted in favor of the bill are: Sharon Tyus, Lisa Middlebrook, Brandon Bosley, Dwinderlin Evans, Tammika Hubbard, Jack Coatar, Joseph Vollmer, Tom Oldenburg, Joseph D. Roddy, Marlene E. Davis, John Collins-Muhammad, Jeffrey L. Boyd, Joseph Vaccaro, Shameem Clark Hubbard, Pam Boyd and President Lewis Reed.
Voting against the bill were: Christine Ingrassia, Annie Rice, Dan Guenther, Sarah Martin, Beth Murphy, Megan E. Green, Jesse Todd, Cara Spencer, Bret Narayan, Shane Cohn and Heather Navarro.
Alderwomen Vicky Grass and Carol Howard did not vote.
